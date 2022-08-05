Body found in vehicle purchased by Lake Stevens auto shop from towing company

Police are investigating after employees at a Lake Stevens auto shop discovered a body inside one of the vehicles they had purchased from a towing company.

On Aug. 4, Lake Stevens police received a call from Braven Auto & Metals regarding the discovery of the body.

Officers said the man had been dead for some time when he was discovered. There were no obvious signs of foul play, Lake Stevens police told FOX 13.

According to police, the man had been living out of his vehicle, and "with the heat for the past eight weeks, it's likely there was some sort of medical emergency."

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will release more information after an autopsy.