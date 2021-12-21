Body found in trunk of car at auto yard in Graham

A body was discovered in the trunk of a car at an auto yard Tuesday morning in Graham.

The body was found in the 21400 block of Meridian Avenue East.

Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said the department’s deputies were assisting in an investigation when they found the body while looking through the car.

The identity of the person has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

