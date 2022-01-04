Body found in trunk at Graham auto yard ID’d as missing woman

The Pierce County Medical Examiner has identified the body that was found in a car’s trunk at a Graham auto yard last month.

On Tuesday, the medical examiner identified the body as 41-year-old Patricia Soto, who was reported missing for weeks by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 16, deputies said Soto was last seen on Nov. 7 at her home in Burien. She was known to frequent the Granite Falls and Everett areas but was known to be in the Burien and Des Moines areas.

Patricia Soto (Credit: Snohomish County Sheriff's Office)

On Dec. 21, Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said the department’s deputies were assisting in an investigation when they found a body in the 21400 block of Meridian Avenue East.

The cause and manner of Soto's death are still pending.

The investigation remains ongoing.

