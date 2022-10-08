Body found at Rock Island Dam on Columbia River

Deputies say they have recovered a man's body in the Columbia River on Saturday.

According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), deputies were called to reports of a body in the river at Rock Island Dam.

The body has been handed over to the Chelan County Coroner, who will be working with detectives to positively identify it.

At this time, the CCSO says there is no evidence of foul play. In addition, there is no immediate threat to the public.

This is a developing story.