Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, East Puget Sound Lowlands
7
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 PM PST until THU 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:15 AM PST until WED 6:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:56 AM PST until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 4:00 AM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Coastal Flood Advisory
from TUE 6:00 AM PST until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Southwest Interior

Bobby Wagner's knee injury is 'not serious,' still uncertain if he can play Seahawks' final game

By FOX 13 News Staff and AP News Staff
Published 
Seattle Seahawks
FOX 13 Seattle
article

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 02: Bobby Wagner #54 of the Seattle Seahawks stretches before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

SEATTLE - Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner suffered a knee injury on Detroit’s first play from scrimmage on Sunday in what might have been his final home game with the Seahawks.

Wagner appeared to slip and went down awkwardly trying to defend a screen pass for Jamaal Williams. Wagner was down on the field for a few minutes before walking off on his own. He tried to re-enter the game, but was sent back to the sideline, and eventually returned to the locker room with a trainer.

But, head coach Pete Carroll gave an update Monday morning saying the injury is not serious – but he is not sure if it will keep Wagner from playing the Seahawks’ final game next Sunday.

Carroll said Wagner’s kneecap is sprained and swollen.

Wagner said during the week he knew last Sunday might be his last home game with the Seahawks. He has a $20 million salary cap hit in 2022 with Seattle looking at an offseason of change.

RELATED: Penny, Metcalf lead Seahawks to 51-29 blowout of Lions

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MORE FROM FOX 13 SPORTS: 
WATCH: Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine
FOLLOW: Aaron LevineAlyssa Charlston Ian Furness
HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC
SEATTLE STORM
SEATTLE MARINERS
SEATTLE KRAKEN
OL REIGN
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: