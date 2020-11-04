Bob Ferguson elected to 3rd term as Washington Attorney General

Incumbent Attorney General Bob Ferguson, a Seattle Democrat, was elected to his third term in office, according to the Associated Press.

Ferguson has touted his record on civil and consumer rights - namely, the 80 lawsuits he has filed against the Trump administration since 2016.

Those crowning achievements in Ferguson’s eyes - from his challenge to Trump’s travel ban or his fight on behalf of undocumented “Dreamers” who came to America as children - are seen as key weaknesses by his opponent, Republican Matt Larkin.

RELATED: 2020 Election Results for Washington State and US President

Larkin, a Trump supporter from Woodinville who works for his family’s manufacturing business, said as attorney general, he would shift the focus away from national lawsuits and bring more attention to law and order and prosecuting criminals in Washington.

“I would open a larger dialogue with the [King] county prosecutor, Dan Satterberg,” Larkin told Q13.

Advertisement

“He's a great guy, but I think he needs to do a better job of cracking down on some of these crimes.”

RELATED: Civil rights or law and order? AG candidates chart different paths

Ferguson, 55, widely viewed as a future candidate for governor, won 56 percent of the vote in the August primary. Larkin topped his two other Republican challengers with 24 percent.

Ferguson said his third term would largely focus on a major lawsuit against the opioid industry that’s set to go to court next year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.