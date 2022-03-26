Boat catches fire near South Lake Union, no injuries reported

article

A boat went up in flames near the Chandler’s Cove docks on South Lake Union early Saturday morning.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, a 45-foot boat caught fire before 4 a.m. Fire officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

Crews quickly arrived and contained the flames to just the one vessel.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

