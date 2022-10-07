Blue Bell announces return of 'holiday favorite' Peppermint Bark ice cream

article

Blue Bell recently announced the return of its "holiday favorite" Peppermint Bark ice cream, as well as two other flavors for your taste buds to enjoy this winter.

The Brenham, Texas-based ice cream company describes its Peppermint Bark flavor as "a smooth mint ice cream loaded with luscious dark chocolate flavored chunks and tasty peppermint bark pieces."

Blue Bell said the flavor is now available in half-gallons and pints for a limited time.

Also making its seasonal return are two other Blue Bell holiday flavors: Eggnog, an eggnog-flavored French ice cream with flecks of nutmeg and a whipped topping swirl, and Peppermint, a "cool, refreshing peppermint ice cream sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces."

The company said all three flavors are now available at retailers.

Blue Bell Creameries, first founded in 1907, distributes its ice cream primarily in the southeastern and south-central United States.

Other food brands have recently unveiled new products for the holidays, including fellow ice cream maker Baskin-Robbins, which has a "Spicy ‘n’ Spooky" ice cream flavor with ghost peppers leading up to Halloween.

McDonald’s is also bringing back the Halloween happy meal — along with the iconic Boo Buckets kids can use for trick-or-treating.

