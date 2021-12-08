Blue Angels to return for Boeing Seafair Air Show in 2022

The Blue Angels are back!

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration squad announced Monday they will return to the Boeing Seafair Air Show next summer.

The air show was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, then made a virtual event in 2021.

The show is making a comeback in 2022 and 2023, with appearances from the Blue Angels.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Thunderbirds, Blue Angels debut 12-plane, 18-engine 'Super Delta' joint formation

