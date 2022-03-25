Bloodworks Northwest sets up memorial blood drive for Deputy Dom Calata
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. -
Bloodworks Northwest is holding a memorial blood drive for fallen Pierce County Deputy Dom Calata.
The organization said Calata was an organ donor and set up the drive to honor his memory.
The blood drive goes from March 23-April 23.
To schedule an appointment to donate, click here. Organizers said on the day of your donation, mentioned Calata’s name or share the donor code "DOM."
Calata died after he was shot while serving a warrant in Spanaway earlier this month.
