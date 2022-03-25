Expand / Collapse search

Bloodworks Northwest sets up memorial blood drive for Deputy Dom Calata

Published 
Pierce County will be holding a procession and memorial for fallen Deputy Dom Calata.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. -
Bloodworks Northwest is holding a memorial blood drive for fallen Pierce County Deputy Dom Calata. 

The organization said Calata was an organ donor and set up the drive to honor his memory.

The blood drive goes from March 23-April 23. 

To schedule an appointment to donate, click here.  Organizers said on the day of your donation, mentioned Calata’s name or share the donor code "DOM."

Calata died after he was shot while serving a warrant in Spanaway earlier this month.

Legacy fund created for deputy Dom Calata
article

Legacy fund created for deputy Dom Calata

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced on Thursday that a legacy fund has been set up for SWAT deputy Dom Calata. 

