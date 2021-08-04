Bloodworks Northwest says 12,000 additional blood donors needed by Labor Day

article

To prepare for the upcoming Labor Day weekend, Bloodworks Northwest says that at least 12,000 more blood and platelet donors are needed.

Labor Day traditionally brings a greater potential of injuries that necessitate blood transfusions.

"The next few weeks are a critical period to rebuild our blood supply so we can provide life-saving transfusions to patients," said Bloodworks co-Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kirsten Alcorn.

Bloodworks Northwest is urging people to donate blood as summer is the typical time there is a shortage which has been exacerbated by this year's national blood shortage.

The hospitals have managed a prolonged blood shortage day-to-day since April by using a remarkably high amount of red blood cells and platelets, according to Dr. Alcorn.

"The need for Type O blood, the universal blood type, has hit the inventory especially hard, and donations are urgently needed."

Bloodworks reports the number of donors are slipping during the busy summer months. Especially as the world continues to battle COVID-19, reduced capacity due to social distancing slows down the process even more — it now takes weeks to recover from a low supply crisis.

Anyone who is eligible to donate through Labor Day can make an appointment or visit a Pop-Up Blood Drive to give blood.

