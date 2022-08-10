Blind rapper sentenced to 6 years in prison for role in drug ring

A Snohomish County rapper, who is legally blind, was sentenced to six years in prison for his role in a large drug trafficking ring.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that 37-year-old Wayne Frisby, who is also known "Mac Wayne," was one of 11 people indicted in December 2020 in connection with a drug trafficking ring distributing heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl pills in Pierce, King, Snohomish and Lewis counties.

Search warrants that were executed in this case resulted in the seizure of approximately 93 pounds of methamphetamine, 15 pounds of heroin, 35,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 24 firearms, approximately $525,000 and a bank account valued at $100,000. Seizures made prior to December 16, 2020, included more than 154 pounds of methamphetamine, 20 pounds of heroin, and more than 7,000 suspected fentanyl pills, officials said.

The takedown was the third in a series of wiretap cases, and Frisby was heard on wiretap ordering up pound quantities of methamphetamine and significant amounts of heroin, investigators said.

Other recordings had him talking about guns he carried or his efforts to assist a partner who shot another man in Marysville in a drug deal gone wrong.

Frisby was profiled in the Amazon Prime documentary "'Blind and Battered' the Blind Kingpin." The documentary was about his work as "a drug dealer and pimp" while becoming a rapper.

According to the attorney’s office, agents identified Fristby as the person on the phone by comparing his voice to the documentary.

"Mr. Frisby gained notoriety through his drug dealing and self-promotion, but his conduct was serious and put countless lives at risk," said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. "Drug trafficking is a gritty, dangerous business, and one that is ruining lives across our state. Those who make it their life are destined to spend time behind bars."

In May, Frisby pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.



