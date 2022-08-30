Blaine Police seek burglary, theft suspect, warn public not to approach him

Blaine Police need help finding a man suspected of several crimes in the area, but urge people not to approach him.

Authorities are looking for 47-year-old Christopher Powell, and say they have probable cause to arrest him for second-degree burglary, first-degree malicious mischief, second-degree car prowling, second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.

Preliminary information suggests Powell is connected to at least three police cases.

Powell is described as 6'0" tall and 215 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Authorities believe he is homeless and frequents the Cost Cutter area and the Blaine Food Bank.

RELATED: Former JBLM staff sergeant pleads guilty to sex trafficking children

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Authorities say Powell usually wears all black clothing, pants or shorts and black athletic shoes with white soles.

If you see him, Blaine Police warn you not to approach him, but instead call 911 immediately.