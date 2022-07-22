Blaine man arrested for $10M computer virus scam

A 34-year-old man from Blaine was arrested last week for his alleged involvement in a $10 million computer virus scam.

Federal authorities say the man played a leading role in a fraud ring that primarily targeted older people, tricking them into thinking their computers were infected with malware.

The scam involved compelling victims to call a phone number and give up personal financial information under the guise of fixing their computers. Some paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in order to solve a fake problem.

The man is now facing federal charges for wire fraud.