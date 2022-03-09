'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler handcuffed, mistaken for bank robber in Atlanta

article

Confusion at an Atlanta Bank of America led to "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler mistakenly in handcuffs.

The incident reportedly happened on Jan. 7 at on W. Paces Ferry Road.

Coogler walked into the Bank of America to make a withdrawal out of his account. He passed a written note to a teller on a filled-out withdrawal slip, asking them to discreetly hand him his cash, according to an Atlanta Police Department report obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta. The bank teller called 911 believing this was an attempted bank robbery.

Police arrived, placed Coogler in handcuffs and detained two other people in a patrol car while they investigated. The police report stated Coogler matched the description of the suspect reported to police by the Bank of America teller.

Coogler provided his California driver's license and Bank of America account card. When police determined Coogler was innocent, an officer said they "immediately" removed the handcuffs.

Police said Coogler was withdrawing an amount greater than $10,000 from his bank account, which triggered an alert.

Bank of America apologized for the confusion in a statement:

"We deeply regret that this incident occurred. It never should have happened and we have apologized to Mr. Coogler."

Coogler was in Atlanta shooting a "Black Panther" sequel, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

"This situation should never have happened. However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on," Coogler told TMZ.

