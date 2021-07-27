Black-owned coffee shop in Shoreline burglarized days after it was vandalized

A customer dropped off a bouquet of flowers at Black Coffee Northwest after hearing the Black-owned business was vandalized on Friday, then hit again with a burglary a few days later.

"I was just here yesterday buying coffee to support the business and found out that it had been vandalized much more seriously, so we are very concerned and it’s just something that we feel strongly about," said the customer from Edmonds.

Black Coffee Northwest just opened in October 2020 and considers itself a catalyst for change.

In the last ten months, owner Erwin Weary said the business has been hit with Molotov cocktails, defaced with racist graffiti and its property damaged several times.

"Well, you know, one time is too much. The fact that this is happening often is absolutely not acceptable," said Weary. "The community doesn’t like that. What I’m finding out is there’s a lot more people that want us here then don’t, and I really appreciate that."

A spokesperson with the King County Sheriff’s Office said the latest incident is part of a series of retail burglaries along the Aurora Avenue corridor.

Sergeant Tim Meyer told Q13 News the Seattle Restaurant Store and Wireless Connect were also burglarized in the last two days, and said it’s an active and ongoing investigation.

In the meantime, if you’d like to show your support to Black Coffee Northwest click here to learn more.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram