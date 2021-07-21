Black bear caught on camera for the first time under I-90 crossing at Snoqualmie Pass

A black bear walking below the I-90 wildlife crossing structure in Snoqualmie Pass was caught on camera for the first time.

The structure was built to provide a safe path for wildlife as a part of the I-90 Wildlife Corridor Campaign.

Crews installed monitoring cameras around the area to track the species and numbers using the wildlife crossing.

Not only does the crossing provide safe passage to animals, but thanks to habitat restoration events, there are now plenty of food sources and healthy habitats on both sides of I-90.

