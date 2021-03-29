Bird feeders can go up again 'with caution' on April 1, state wildlife officials say

Washington residents who took their bird feeders down in response to a deadly bird disease outbreak can put them back up "with caution" around April 1, wildlife officials said.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife began asking residents to take down their feeders in early January when reports of sick and dead birds led wildlife officials to discover a salmonellosis outbreak.

Salmonellosis is a common and usually fatal bird disease caused by the salmonella bacteria.

Wildlife officials say the number of sick and dead bird reports has gone down in recent weeks, "but they are still coming in."

"The disease is still circulating, and we could see the numbers jump back up if we ease precautions too quickly," said WDFW veterinarian Dr. Kristin Mansfield. "If you usually feed birds at multiple feeders, consider putting up only one or two - widely spaced on your property - to start."

Advertisement

Other tips from the Department of Fish and Wildlife:

Use feeders that accommodate fewer birds (such as tubes rather than platforms) and continue to keep the ground below bird feeders clean by raking or shoveling up feces and seed casings that could spread salmonella.

Provide only enough feed to last a day or two — in support of regular cleaning efforts within that same span; and to help keep wastage underneath the feeders down and manageable for cleaning under feeders. These measures assist in spreading birds out and keeping seed fresh and feeders clean. There is a possibility that handling infected contaminated bird feeders can spread the salmonella bacteria to humans.

When filling or cleaning feeders, be sure to wear disposable gloves and wash hands thoroughly afterwards.

If you live in bear country, consider leaving your feeders down as they can attract hungry bears coming out of hibernation this spring.

WDFW is still asking for reports to the online reporting tool if you encounter sick or dead birds.

The first signs that a bird may have salmonellosis is often a seemingly tame bird on or near a feeder. Birds infected with salmonella become very lethargic, fluff out their feathers, and are easy to approach.

Unfortunately, at this point there is very little people can do to treat them.

Some birds with salmonella are asymptomatic though and can continue to spread the pathogen without visible signs of being sick.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram