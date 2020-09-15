Expand / Collapse search
Dense Fog Advisory
from WED 12:00 AM PDT until WED 12:00 PM PDT, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
5
Dense Smoke Advisory
until THU 12:00 PM PDT, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 11:00 AM PDT, Adams County, Asotin County, Chelan County, Douglas County, Ferry County, Garfield County, Grant County, Lincoln County, Okanogan County, Pend Oreille County, Spokane County, Stevens County, Whitman County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 8:00 AM PDT, Benton County, Columbia County, Franklin County, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Walla Walla County, Yakima County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 12:00 PM PDT, Clallam County, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pacific County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Skamania County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Wahkiakum County, Whatcom County

Bill Gates Sr., father of Microsoft co-founder, dies at 94

Published 
King County
Associated Press
article

NEW YORK - JUNE 02: Bill Gates, Sr. attends Bill Gates: A Conversation with My Father at the 92nd Street Y on June 2, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage)

SEATTLE - William H. Gates II, a lawyer and philanthropist best known as the father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, has died at 94.

Gates died peacefully Monday at his beach home in Washington state from Alzheimer’s disease, the family announced Tuesday.

In an obituary the family credited the patriarch with a “deep commitment to social and economic equity,” noting that he was responsible for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s first efforts to improve global health as well as his advocacy for progressive taxation, especially unsuccessful efforts to pass a state income tax on the wealthy in Washington.

“My dad’s wisdom, generosity, empathy, and humility had a huge influence on people around the world,” Bill Gates wrote in a tribute.