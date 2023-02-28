BigFoot Java in Renton, SeaTac robbed at gunpoint

Deputies are investigating two robberies at coffee shops in King County on Monday night.

At about 10:45 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a robbery happening at a coffee shop off Military Road South in SeaTac.

According to investigators, two masked men robbed the BigFoot Java at gunpoint and drove away in an SUV. There were also reports of shots fired outside the shop.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies located what they believe was the suspect vehicle, a Hyundai SUV, in the 21600 block of 14th Avenue South in Burien. The SUV was believed to be stolen.

After a search of the area, one of the suspects was located and booked into the Youth Detention Center on suspicion of robbery.

During the investigation, the King County Sheriff's Office received information that there was another robbery in Renton.

After 10:15 p.m., Renton police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Big Foot Java on Bronson Way.

When officers arrived, three employees told them a Hyundai Santa Fe or Tucson SUV pulled up to the drive-thru and when the barista opened the window, a suspect walked up, pulled a handgun out and demanded money.

The driver also had a similar handgun and demanded money, police said. The barista handed over about $100 from the till and the suspects drove away from the scene.

After a search, officers did not locate the suspects.

Police said before 11 p.m., dispatch broadcasted that there was an armed robbery at the BigFoot Java in SeaTac possibly related with the same suspects and vehicle as the Renton robbery.

It's unknown if the two robberies are related.

The investigation remains ongoing.