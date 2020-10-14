Big waves crash into Alki Beach during heavy winds

Tuesday, heavy winds and massive waves crashed into Alki Beach creating a sight for dozens of spectators to see.

Hightide was about 3:30 pm Tuesday afternoon, and the Puget Sound waters around Alki Beach were rough.

Big waves slammed into the seawall along the beach sending whitewash up into the sky, in some cases over people’s heads.

“It’s such a cool thing to see. The water is constantly in motion. It’s like a living breathing thing,” said Dave Krohn.

Many people took the opportunity to get pictures and videos of the big waves crashing throughout the afternoon.