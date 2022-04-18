Big rigs, big danger: DUI crashes involving heavy trucks on the rise across Washington

article

When the driver of a big rig gets behind the wheel impaired – it turns those trucks into a runaway train.

That’s the scenario spelled out by law enforcers as to what caused two devastating wrecks happening just a month apart on I-5. But an investigation by FOX 13 shows the resulting loss of life and upheaval on our highways are not isolated incidents.

The wreck on I-5 near Milton the morning of February 15th killed tow truck driver Joe Masterson – the 49-year-old was the father of four. Police and witnesses say the driver of the tractor-trailer which hit him swerved into the shoulder, struck Masterson, and drove on for about another half-mile before stopping. The driver was arrested for DUI at the scene. The resulting crash investigation shutdown two lanes of I-5 for four hours during the morning commute.

Then the morning of March 18th, the flatbed driven by 65-year-old Milton Gregory slammed into multiple vehicles on I-5 in Tacoma "going at highway speeds" – killing one and injuring a half-dozen other motorists. The pile-up and resulting investigation kept northbound I-5 closed at the scene for more than 7 hours. Gregory was booked for suspicion of DUI after he failed a field sobriety test and police found a holster on his ankle containing needles and vials of liquid. He was later charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

Records obtained by FOX13 show these two incidents are just the latest in an alarming trend in DUI crashes involving heavy trucks and tractor-trailers in Washington. We asked the Washington Department of Transportation to analyze thousands of accident reports from 2019 through the spring of this year. WSDOT’s data tools allowed us to detail and map all the big rig incidents, and of those, identify which ones involved instances where the operator was suspected of driving under the influence.

From 2019 to 2021, the number of suspected DUI crashes involving big rigs has gone up nearly 60%, according to the agency’s records. In 2019, there were 17 such incidents – there were 24 in 2020, even when the pandemic cut down traffic – and in 2021 there were 27.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY: Check in with FOX 13 all morning long as we share additional findings from our investigation: where these crashes are happening, the shocking amount of drugs versus alcohol abuse behind the wheel, and most importantly, what’s being done right now to stop these kinds of dangerous drivers from crashing – and potentially killing – again.