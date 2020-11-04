Biden to speak in Wilmington, Trump to host press conference in Philadelphia

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will be delivering remarks regarding the ongoing 2020 election from different parts of the Delaware Valley Wednesday.

Biden will be the first to speak as he is expected to make an appearance in Wilmington around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

About an hour later, around 3:30 p.m. President Trump will host a press conference in Philadelphia. The President will be joined by Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Rudy Giuliani, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and senior campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski.

Both press conferences come as several key battleground states continue counting ballots.

Philadelphia election officials have called for patience as they continue counting thousands of ballots, including mail-in ballots they were not lawfully permitted to begin counting until Tuesday morning.

Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt says “it’s more important than we do it right than meet artificial deadlines.”

Several states allow mailed-in votes to be accepted after Election Day, as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday. That includes Pennsylvania, where ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 can be accepted if they arrive up to three days after the election.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf pledged that all votes are “going to be counted accurately and they’re going to be counted fully." Legal challenges and a mountain of uncounted ballots are promising a long watch to find out who the people of Pennsylvania chose as president. A host of other major races also stayed unresolved.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has already signaled that they will be requesting a recount in Wisconsin, where a winner has yet to be projected by FOX News.

FOX News has yet to project winners in Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.

