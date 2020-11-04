Biden looks to strike unifying tone in Wilmington, amid Trump campaign lawsuits

article

Election workers across Pennsylvania are chipping away at more than 1 million uncounted mail ballots.

The nation is awaiting results in a presidential battleground whose trove of 20 electoral votes remained the largest prize yet to be called for President Donald Trump or native son Joe Biden.

The Trump campaign says it sued Wednesday to temporarily stop the count over what it called a lack of transparency.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Biden looked to strike a unifying tone amid the uncertainty and said that while he was not declaring that he has won, he believes he will be declared the victor.

"Here, the people rule, power cannot be taken or asserted, it flows from the people," Biden said.

Speaking at an afternoon news conference, Biden, joined by his running mate Kamala Harris, said he now expected to win the presidency, though he stopped short of outright declaring victory.

“I will govern as an American president,” Biden said. ”There will be no red states and blue states when we win. Just the United States of America."

It was a stark contrast to Trump, who early Wednesday morning falsely proclaimed that he had won the election, even though millions of votes remained uncounted and the race was far from over.

The Associated Press called Wisconsin for Biden after election officials in the state said all outstanding ballots had been counted, save for a few hundred in one township and an expected small number of provisional votes.

Trump’s campaign requested a recount, in addition to filing another lawsuit and Michigan. Statewide recounts in Wisconsin have historically changed the vote tally by only a few hundred votes; Biden led by 0.624 percentage point out of nearly 3.3 million ballots counted.

