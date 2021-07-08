Biden to pitch 'diplomatic solution' as Taliban surges in Afghanistan

Amid growing concerns about the Taliban’s resurgence in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden will speak Thursday afternoon to address the withdrawal of American forces from the area.

The president’s remarks, which will air on Live Now from FOX at 1:45 p.m. ET, will follow a meeting with his national security team Thursday morning.

The United States and other Western powers have drawn down their troop presence in recent weeks, allowing the Taliban to take control of many Afghan districts. On Wednesday, Taliban fighters moved into Qala-e-Naw, the capital of the Badghis province in the northwest of the country.

RELATED: ‘Time to end America’s longest war’: Biden to pull remaining troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11

Critics have pounced on the Taliban’s advances to paint the drawdown as premature. But the departure is later than initially planned.

Before leaving office, former President Donald Trump set America’s troop withdrawal for May of this year. Biden pushed the departure deadline to this Sept. 11, which will mark 20 years since the terrorist attack on American soil.

Since he first committed to withdrawing American troops ahead of the Sept. 11 anniversary, Biden has said he doesn’t believe there is a military solution to Afghanistan. He is expected to pitch a diplomatic solution Thursday afternoon, according to a report by FOX News.

President Joe Biden speaks during Independence Day celebrations on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, July 4, 2021. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

"We are all concerned about the security situation on the ground," Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told FOX News’ Neil Cavuto on Wednesday. "There's no question about that, which is all the more reason why we continue to push for a negotiated, peaceful political settlement to this war. That's really the way forward here."

The Biden administration rejects the notion that America is abandoning regional allies. Kirby said the U.S. will continue assisting Afghan forces through finance, logistics, aviation and technology.

"So we’re not turning our back on our Afghan partners," he said.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said the U.S. will continue providing humanitarian and security assistance to the people of Afghanistan following the withdrawal.

"We intend to continue to have a diplomatic presence on the ground in Kabul, even after we bring the servicemen and women home at the end of August. So, that is a mechanism for that," Psaki said in Wednesday’s press briefing.

Meanwhile, the United States is not the only country vying for a peaceful resolution in Afghanistan. Iran has emerged as a peace broker, hosting talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government on Wednesday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif urged them to "take difficult decisions today for the future of their country." According to state-run media, Zarif said Iran is ready to "resolve the current conflicts in the country" after the "failure of the U.S. in Afghanistan."

Advertisement

This story was reported from Atlanta.