Biden to get first coronavirus vaccine injection on Monday

By Jordan Smith
Published 
Updated 40 mins ago
Politics
FOX TV Digital Team

President-elect Joe Biden is set to publicly receive his first round of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, along side his wife Jill.

Pfizer and Moderna, have the lone coronavirus vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Researchers developed them at record speed, which left the public with questions about the vaccine’s safety.

In an effort to secure public confidence, public figures have been rolling up their sleeves for on-camera injections.

"I don't want to get ahead of the line, but I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take," Biden said. "When I do it, I'll do it publicly, so you can all witness my getting it done."

VP Mike Pence, Karen Pence and US Surgeon General Jerome Adams get COVID-19 vaccine

Vice President Mike Pence received a COVID-19 vaccine on live television to build confidence about its safety and efficacy. Pence's wife, Karen, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams also received shots.

Vice President Mike Pence publicly received his first shot last week. Many congressmen have followed suit.

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have committed to doing the same.Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will receive her first vaccine dose next week.

According to FOX News, the vaccinations are being staggered to prevent Biden and Harris from developing potential side effects at the same time.

This story was reported from Atlanta.