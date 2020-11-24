Biden to deliver Thanksgiving address on Wednesday

article

President-elect Joe Biden will deliver a Thanksgiving address to Americans on Wednesday ahead of the holiday.

Biden’s transition team made the announcement Tuesday, but didn’t provide many details. His team said Biden’s remarks will be delivered from Wilmington, Delaware.

“Biden will discuss the shared sacrifices Americans are making this holiday season and say that we can and will get through the current crisis together,” a press release stated.

Biden’s remarks come at a critical juncture for the country as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, with new cases surging in many states.

In October, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Thanksgiving guidelines which advised against larger family gatherings and travel over the holiday season.

The nation is averaging 172,000 new virus cases per day, nearly doubling since the end of October, according to Johns Hopkins University. Hospitalizations, deaths and the test positivity rate are also up sharply as the nation approaches Thanksgiving.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

