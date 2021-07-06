Biden to deliver remarks on COVID-19 response as delta variant threatens progress

President Joe Biden is expected to update Americans on the country’s COVID-19 response when he gives remarks Tuesday afternoon.

His speech comes after his Independence Day vaccination goal — 70% of the adult population to have received at least one dose — fell short at 67%, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Still, the White House has acknowledged the progress made in the effort to stem the pandemic.

"Today, all across this nation, we can say with confidence: America is coming back together," Biden declared Sunday as he hosted more than 1,000 guests for a July Fourth celebration at the White House.

More than 33 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus and more than 605,000 Americans have died since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to Johns Hopkins University.

RELATED: Biden says US is in 'better place' despite COVID-19 pandemic in July 4 address

Health officials continue to urge people to get vaccinated, especially with the more contagious delta variant now circulating in countries around the world.

About 1,000 counties have a vaccination rate below 30%, and the federal government is warning that they could become the next hot spots as virus restrictions ease. The rapid spread of the delta variant has many health officials concerned that any progress against the pandemic will be halted.

In Arkansas, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation with only about 34% of the population fully protected, cases, hospitalizations and deaths are rising.

"If you’ve had the vaccine, you’re doing great," said Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, an infectious disease physician at the John Cochran VA Medical Center and St. Louis Board of Health. "If you haven’t had the vaccine, you should be alarmed and that’s just the bottom line, there’s no easy way to cut it."

RELATED: Fauci: 99.2% of US COVID-19 deaths involved unvaccinated people

Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, said about 99.2% of recent COVID-19 deaths in the United States involved unvaccinated people. Fauci added that "it’s really sad and tragic that most all of these are avoidable and preventable."

He told NBC’s "Meet the Press" it’s frustrating "where you have a formidable enemy" in the coronavirus and "yet we do have a countermeasure that’s highly, highly effective. And that’s the reason why it’s all the more sad and all the more tragic why it isn’t being completely implemented in this country."

Vaccine hesitancy remains a problem even as states offer incentives to get people vaccinated. A new Gallup poll showed that 78% of unvaccinated Americans say they don’t plan to ever get the shot.

However, the U.S. has made progress compared to a year ago.

Cases and deaths from COVID-19 were at or near record lows since the outbreak began, thanks to the robust U.S. vaccination program. Businesses and restaurants were open, hiring was picking up and travel was getting closer to pre-pandemic levels.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

