Biden taking down attack ads, Obama extends 'best wishes' to COVID-19-positive Trump

Joe Biden’s campaign is taking down its attack ads in the wake of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus infection, according to a Biden campaign official who spoke on the condition of anonymity on Friday to discuss internal planning.

The Democrat’s campaign is removing all of its negative ads, although in some cases, it may take days for ads already in circulation to stop running. The official says Biden made the decision before news surfaced that Trump was being transferred to a military hospital for a “few days" of treatment.

At least so far, Trump’s campaign has not begun removing any of its attack ads against Biden.

The presidential election is just over one month away.

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama extended his “best wishes” to President Donald Trump following his coronavirus diagnosis.

Obama said Friday that even during “big political battles” it’s important to remember that “we’re all Americans, and we’re all human beings.”

He spoke during a virtual fundraiser with Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Obama said he and his wife, Michelle Obama, hope for a speedy recovery for the Trumps and anyone who has been affected by coronavirus around the country. First lady Melania Trump also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Harris said she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, share their “deepest prayers” for the Trumps.

“Let it be a reminder to all of us that we must remain vigilant and take care of ourselves and take care of each other,” she said.