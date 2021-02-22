A year into the pandemic, the running total of lives lost surpassed 500,000 on Monday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Half a million people is roughly the population of Kansas City, Missouri, and just shy of the size of Atlanta. The figure surpasses the number of people who died in 2019 of chronic lower respiratory diseases, stroke, Alzheimer’s, flu and pneumonia combined. It is roughly equal to the number of Americans killed in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War combined. It is akin to a 9/11 every day for nearly six months.

President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks Monday evening on the lives lost. He’ll be joined by first lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff in a special ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. ET that includes a candle lighting and a moment of silence.

During the Monday morning White House press briefing, Press Sec. Jen Psaki also announced President Biden has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff for five days to remember the lives lost.

"Tonight events, including the president’s remarks, will highlight the magnitude of loss that this milestone marks for the American people and so many families across the country. He will also speak to the power of the American people to turn the tide on this pandemic by working together following public health guidelines and getting in line to be vaccinated as soon as they are eligible," Psaki said.

Advertisement

The first known deaths from the virus in the U.S. happened in early February 2020, both of them in Santa Clara County, California. It took four months to reach the first 100,000 dead. The toll hit 200,000 deaths in September and 300,000 in December. Then it took just over a month to go from 300,000 to 400,000 and about two months to climb from 400,000 to the brink of 500,000.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and a chief medical advisor to President Biden, said this pandemic is like nothing we’ve been through since the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic.

"People decades from now are going to be talking about this as a terribly historic milestone in the history of this country. To have these many people to have died from a respiratory-borne infection, it really is a terrible situation that we’ve been through, and that we’re still going through," Fauci said Sunday in an interview with CNN.

The COVID-19 death toll is not stopping at 500,000. The virus has mutated countless times, with some variants easier to spread and harder to protect against.

"That’s the reason why we keep insisting to continue with the public health measures. We don’t want this to get much worse than it already is," Fauci added.

The global death toll was approaching 2.5 million, according to Johns Hopkins.

A Covid-19 Memorial is lighted at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, on January 19, 2021 during a vigil to honor the lives of those lost to COVID-19. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

While the Johns Hopkins count is based on figures supplied by government agencies around the world, the real death toll is believed to be significantly higher, in part because of inadequate testing and cases inaccurately attributed to other causes early on.

Last week, the life expectancy for Americans dropped a staggering full year, the largest decline seen since World War II. The decline was reported during the first half of 2020 amid the pandemic. Health experts say it shows the profound impact of COVID-19, not just on deaths directly due to infection but also from heart disease, cancer and other conditions.

"What is really quite striking in these numbers is that they only reflect the first half of the year. ... I would expect that these numbers would only get worse," said Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, a health equity researcher and dean at the University of California, San Francisco.

RELATED: US life expectancy drops a full year in COVID-19 pandemic, most since WWII

During the latter half of 2020, the holiday season proved to be especially detrimental to public health efforts to contain the virus. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths spiked to all-time highs in the U.S. from October through early January.

For months, experts pleaded with the public to resist meeting for traditional celebrations. They predicted that winter would be the darkest hour of the pandemic.

The Transportation Security Administration screened the highest number of travelers during the 2020 holiday season than at any other point in the pandemic. In late November, TSA counted 1 million screenings per day over a 10-day stretch. And between Dec. 18 and 22, airports counted 1 million passengers per day ahead of Christmas.

Holiday travel remains a nuisance, with TSA screening nearly 4 million people over the Valentine’s and Presidents’ Day weekend, FOX News reported.

Even so, recent data shows numbers are trending in the right direction. Though still high, daily cases have shown a steep decline since Jan. 8.

And, despite efforts to administer vaccines, a widely cited model by the University of Washington projects the U.S. death toll will surpass 589,000 by June 1.

RELATED: What's safe to do after a COVID-19 vaccination? Keep your masks handy

A limited supply of the two approved COVID-19 vaccines has hampered the pace of vaccinations — and that was before extreme winter weather delayed the delivery of about 6 million doses this past week. But the United States is on the verge of a supply breakthrough as manufacturing ramps up and with the expectation of a third vaccine becoming available in the coming weeks.

Since their approval in December, more than 75 million doses of the two-shot-regimen Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been distributed, of which 63 million have been injected, reaching 13% of Americans. Nearly 45 million of those doses have been administered since Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

The pace of deliveries of those vaccines is about to take off. About 125 million doses are set for delivery in the next five weeks, with an additional 200 million expected by the end of May and a further 200 million by the end of July.

The daily inoculation average climbed to 1.7 million shots per day last week, but as many as double that number of doses are soon expected to be available on average each day.

Whether vaccinated or not, experts say the public should still continue to practice social distancing and wear masks.

This story was reported from Atlanta. The Associated Press contributed.