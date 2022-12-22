Expand / Collapse search
Biden to deliver Christmas address Thursday, focus on ‘what unites us’

Published 
Joe Biden
FOX TV Digital Team
US President Joe Biden speaks during a town hall with veterans and veteran survivors in New Castle, Delaware, on December 16, 2022. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden will deliver a Christmas address Thursday afternoon, the White House announced.

His speech, scheduled for 4 p.m. Eastern in the Cross Hall of the White House, will focus "on what unites us as Americans, his optimism for the year ahead, and wishing Americans joy in the coming year."

The president will address the nation while the Senate works to pass a $1.7 trillion bill to finance federal agencies through September and provide roughly $45 billion in military and economic assistance to Ukraine. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday that the Senate had reached a deal on the bill, but they'll first consider some 15 amendments before voting on final passage of the package.

FOX News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram said the omnibus bill won't be ready for President Biden to sign before midnight Friday, when a partial government shutdown would start. FOX reports that the Senate is working on a backup resolution to fund the government through Dec. 30. 

Biden’s address comes a day after he hosted Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office for strategy consultations, saying the U.S. and Ukraine would maintain their "united defense" as Russia wages a "brutal assault on Ukraine’s right to exist as a nation." Biden pledged to help bring about a "just peace."

Zelenskyy's trip to the U.S. was 'historic,' professor says

President Zelenskyy of Ukraine visited Washington D.C. on Wednesday for his first-known international trip since Russia invaded. Henry Hale, a professor of political science and international affairs at The George Washington University, spoke with LiveNOW from FOX's Josh Breslow about the significance of the visit.

His speech also comes as much of the nation readies for a "once-in-a-generation" storm that’s expected to bring an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Christmas Eve in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow.

The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades. The National Weather Service said the storm is so large and encompassing that around 190 million people are currently under some type of winter weather advisory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.