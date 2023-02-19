Bicyclist seriously injured in Tacoma hit-and-run

A bicyclist is in the hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Tacoma.

According to Tacoma Police, the crash occurred before 12 a.m. late Saturday night.

A man was riding a bicycle near S Wilkeson St and S Pine St when he was hit by a car. The suspect then drove away.

Investigators closed the intersection for over an hour while they processed the scene.

No suspect has been identified yet. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

RELATED: Tacoma PD seek 5 suspects for retail theft

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Investigators have since reopened the road.