Bicyclist killed in crash involving semi-truck in Olympia

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a semi-truck and a bicyclist in Olympia.

The crash occurred just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the 500 block of 93rd Avenue SE, near the Olympia regional airport.

It's unknown what led up to the crash.

Deputies have not released the identity of the person killed.

The road will be closed until further notice while deputies investigate.

This is a developing story.

