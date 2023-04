A bicyclist was injured in a crash Friday morning in Kirkland.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Northeast 85th Street at about midnight.

Investigators told FOX 13 at the scene that a 2021 black Mercedes hit a bicyclist.

The bicyclist was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Northeast 85th Street was blocked for several hours but reopened after 6 a.m.