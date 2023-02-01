Beyoncé announces 'Renaissance' tour, makes stop in Seattle

article

Beyoncé is coming back to Seattle later this year.

On Wednesday, the multi-Grammy winning singer announced on Instagram her highly anticipated "Renaissance" World Tour.

She'll kick off the U.S. leg of the tour in Philadelphia, and one of the stops will be at Seattle's Lumen Field on Sept. 13.

Details on tickets have not been released.

A full list of cities can be found on Beyoncé's website.

The last time Beyoncé performed in Seattle was in 2016 for her Formation World Tour.