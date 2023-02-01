Expand / Collapse search

Beyoncé announces 'Renaissance' tour, makes stop in Seattle

By FOX 13 News Staff
FILE IMAGE - Beyonce, who made history by winning 28 Grammys, more than any female or male performer, accepts the award for Best R&B Performance at the 63rd Grammy Award outside the Staples Center on March 14, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) article

SEATTLE - Beyoncé is coming back to Seattle later this year. 

On Wednesday, the multi-Grammy winning singer announced on Instagram her highly anticipated "Renaissance" World Tour. 

She'll kick off the U.S. leg of the tour in Philadelphia, and one of the stops will be at Seattle's Lumen Field on Sept. 13. 

Details on tickets have not been released. 

A full list of cities can be found on Beyoncé's website. 

The last time Beyoncé performed in Seattle was in 2016 for her Formation World Tour. 