Betty White auction to include 1,500+ items including 'Golden Girls' scripts, jewelry

Calling all Betty White fans!

You'll soon have the chance to possibly own a piece of the late actress Betty White as more than 1,500 lots belonging to the legendary star will go up for auction in the coming days.

Hosted by Julien's Auctions, the estate sale will be held from Sept. 23 to 26 online and in Beverly Hills.

The three-day event will feature items from White's two homes - one in Carmel that sold for $3 million over asking, and the other in Brentwood currently still on the market.

Items including awards, scripts, artwork, furnishings, jewelry, household and personal items, wardrobe, and more belongings from White's TV career are among some items up for auction.

White’s diamond set wedding band from her 1963 wedding to Allen Ludden, "The Golden Girls" pilot first draft script, read by White when considering taking the part of Rose, and White’s original director chair from "The Golden Girls" set are also among the pieces to be auctioned off.

Items range from $200 to $16,000.

*Click or tap through the gallery below to see what's up for auction (all photos courtesy Julien's Auctions)*

If you're interested in bidding on anything from White's estate, then you can do so by registering online at JuliensAuctions.com or in person at the event.



