Children’s clothing sets recalled over excess lead levels, poison hazard

Nearly 90,000 children’s clothing sets sold at major retailers have been recalled because the ink painted on them contains unsafe levels of lead that could poison kids.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves Bentex children’s clothing sets in nine different Disney-themed styles. The sets were sold at TJMAXX, DD’s, Ross, Burlington, Army & Airforce Exchange Service, and online at Amazon from November 2021 through August 2022. They cost between $5 and $25.

The CPSC says lead levels that exceed the federal lead content ban pose a poisoning hazard. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled children’s clothing sets away from children and contact Bentex for instructions on how to return or dispose of the recalled clothing to receive a full refund.

The clothing sets were manufactured in Egypt.

Which Bentex clothing sets are under recall?

The following styles are included in the recall. The item and batch numbers are printed on the clothing neck or side label.

Jersey Leggings Set - G9P6456M

Recalled children's clothing (CPSC)

Children’s 100% polyester 2-piece set for infant through girls size 18. The set includes a yellow long sleeve top with Minnie Mouse print and black leggings with white and yellow flowers.

Batch number: 69P6456MI-0122, 79P6456MI-0122, 89P6456MI-0122, 99P6456MI-0122 69P6456MI-0722, 79P6456MI-0722, 89P6456MI-0722, 99P6456MI-0722

Bike Shorts Set - G1E2125MI

Recalled children's clothing (CPSC)

Children’s 2-piece set for toddlers. The set includes red polyester short sleeve top with Minnie Mouse print and gray shorts with black polka dots and Minnie Mouse heads.

Batch number: 71E2125MI-0122

Girls Shorts Set - SP2247971DC

Recalled children's clothing (CPSC)

Children’s 2-piece set for toddlers through girls sizes 4-6X. The set is a yellow polyester Jersey short sleeve t-shirt with Winnie the Pooh and "Hello Hunny" print. The shorts are light blue with Winnie the Pooh print and a yellow trim.

Batch number: SP2247971DC 3/2022

Girls Shorts Set - SP2246088DS

Recalled children's clothing (CPSC)

Children’s 2-piece set for girls sizes 4-16. The set is a purple polyester Jersey short sleeve t-shirt with 4 Disney Descendants characters and "Wickedly Fierce" printed. The shorts are gray with a purple trim.

Batch number: SP2246088DS 03/2022

Boys Shorts Set – B2E6459LN

Recalled children's clothing (CPSC)

Children’s 100% cotton 2-piece set for newborns and infants. The set is a green long sleeve top with Grodu (baby Yoda) and frog print. The shorts are green striped with prints of Grodus (baby Yoda) and frogs.

Batch number: 02E6459LN-0322, 12E6459LN-0322

3 Pack Shorts Set - B2E6919MM

The set is a three pack of 100% cotton shorts in gray, yellow and brown with a Mickey Mouse print. Shorts have drawstring matching the short color around the waist and are for newborns through boys sizes 4-7.

Batch number: 02E6919MM-0322, 12E6919MM-0322, 22E6919MM-0322, 32E6919MM-0322

3 Pack Pants Set - B2P6920MM

Recalled children's clothing (CPSC)

The set is a three pack of 100% cotton sweatpants in gray, yellow and brown with a Mickey Mouse Print and are for newborns through boys sizes 4-7.

Batch number: 02P6920MM-0322, 12P6920MM-0322, 22P6920MM-0322, 32P6920MM-0322

Children’s Shorts Set - B2E5094PH

Recalled children's clothing (CPSC)

Children’s 100% cotton 2-piece set for infants and toddlers. The set is a yellow short sleeve t-shirt with Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and "Just beeing me" print. The shorts are gray with Winnie the Pooh and Tigger heads print.

Batch number: 12E5094PH-1021, 22E5094PH-1021

Children’s Leggings Set - G2P6361MI

Recalled children's clothing (CPSC)

Children’s polyester jersey 2-piece set for infants to girls sizes 4-7. The set is a green short sleeve top with Minnie Mouse, and "Best Buds" printed. Pink leggings with white flowers and brown polka dots.

Batch number: 62P6361MI-0322, 72P6361MI-0322, 82P6361MI-0322