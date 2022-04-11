Bennie, 5-month-old feisty, duck-enthusiast, waiting for a liver transplant at Seattle Children's

A family is praying a living donor steps forward to save their five-month-old son, Bennie.

Bennie is currently at Seattle Children’s Hospital. His mom Kaylee Conradi has been by his side every step of the way since he was born in Las Vegas in November.

"He’s the feistiest individual you will ever meet," said Conradi. "He’s a duck enthusiast. He has a little beanie baby duck he absolutely loves."

Conradi said her son is a fighter and a miracle baby and gives them the strength to push forward.

Bennie was born with a rare metabolic disorder called propionic acidemia.

"He’s unable to process certain proteins and if he does, ammonia can build up toxins in his body. He can go into organ failure and die," said Conradi.

Bennie became very sick soon after he was born, with symptoms that included lethargia, loss of appetite and projectile vomiting.

At one point, the family was told Bennie would only live for 24 hours after he went into lactic acidosis, which means he had an extreme amount of acid in his little body, levels that have generally killed adults.

Conradi thinks back to a picture when Bennie was baptized at the hospital. It was shortly after receiving the grim news.

"The emotions this picture brings up, that we really thought that would be the only family picture we’d ever have with Bennie, and we’re so glad that it’s not and that he’s still here," said Conradi. "We just hope he gets that liver, and he’s on the road to recovery."

After undergoing dialysis, Bennie survived and doctors can’t explain it, but he also doesn’t have any brain damage which was expected. However, now the five-month-old is suffering from acute liver failure.

"They told us at Primary Children’s Hospital that if he didn’t have a liver transplant, he would likely die, but they cannot do it on a baby that small."

After doing extensive research, Conradi found Seattle Children’s Hospital, and now Bennie is on a priority list to receive a liver transplant.

"Status 1B is for somebody who is very, very sick and will die without a liver and that is what Bennie is in," said Conradi. "Every night I go to bed, my vision is just taking him to a park at like two and seeing him run and play and just be that happy, healthy, little boy that we’ve always dreamt of for him."

Conradi said a living donor must be at least six months post-partum which disqualifies her as the donor, plus she’s a known carrier of the gene for propionic acidemia.

The family is updating the community on a gofundme campaign that was set up to financially support the family through this difficult time. Conradi left her job to care for Bennie full-time.

If you’re interested in stepping forward as a potential donor, you can visit the UW Living Donor Liver Transplant page and fill out a questionnaire.

Conradi said all blood types are being accepted. Donors must be 18-60 years old, have no major health issues among other criteria.

