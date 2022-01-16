Bellingham Public Library to temporarily return to curbside service

article

Bellingham Public Library is moving back to curbside-only service, citing concerns with the COVID-19 omicron variant.

All branches will remain closed through MLK Day and will be open Tuesday for phone assistance only. The Central branch will reopen Wednesday with curbside service, and customers will need to schedule an appointment between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Holds from other Bellingham libraries, including Fairhaven and Barkley, will be moved to the Central branch.

Return bins will still be available at all branches.

"We sincerely thank the public for its patience during this difficult time. We anticipate this change to be temporary. The Bellingham Central Library is a high volume facility and has averaged 1,100 in-person visits per day in the first two weeks of January 2022. It is our goal to continue to provide the best possible Library services to our community in a safe and efficient manner, while doing our part to alleviate the strain on our healthcare system, and to reduce the spread of COVID-19," said library director Rebecca Judd.

For more information, visit the Bellingham Public Library website.

