Bellingham police seize 2,000 suspected fentanyl pills, thousands of dollars in cash

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Bellingham
FOX 13 Seattle
(Bellingham Police Department)

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Bellingham police said they arrested a suspected drug dealer and seized several drugs, cash and a gun. 

According to police, the suspect had a warrant for drug dealing from 2020 and wasn't supposed to have firearms.  

Investigators said a night shift officer arrested the man and seized 2,000 suspected fentanyl pills, nearly $17,000 in cash other drugs and a handgun. 

The investigation remains ongoing.