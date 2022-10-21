Bellingham police seize 2,000 suspected fentanyl pills, thousands of dollars in cash
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Bellingham police said they arrested a suspected drug dealer and seized several drugs, cash and a gun.
According to police, the suspect had a warrant for drug dealing from 2020 and wasn't supposed to have firearms.
Investigators said a night shift officer arrested the man and seized 2,000 suspected fentanyl pills, nearly $17,000 in cash other drugs and a handgun.
The investigation remains ongoing.