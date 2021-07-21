Bellingham Police seek ID of couple wanted in shooting

article

Bellingham Police need the public’s help to identify this couple wanted in a shooting over Memorial Day weekend. Officers responded to The Outlet in Bellingham on May 29th where they found a 62-year-old man had been shot in the head. Amazingly, the victim survived.



Witnesses at the scene described the couple seen in these photos as the suspects in the shooting.



Detectives say they have received some information that the male suspect is a Hip-Hop artist from the Everett area but nobody has been able to identify him by name.



The woman with him drove their getaway vehicle described as a smaller Silver or Gray SUV, possibly a Kia.



Both suspects are wanted for Felony Assault.

If you can identify either of them, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. You will remain anonymous.



Text their names and any photos of them that you have through ghe P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit tips here.