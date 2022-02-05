Bellingham Police seek cannabis shop armed robbery suspect

article

Bellingham Police are looking for a suspect who reportedly stole from a cannabis shop late Saturday morning.

Authorities say around 11:30 a.m., man walked into Cascade Herb Company near Maple St. and Samish Way. He reportedly took out an automatic pistol and tapped it on the counter, then demanded money from the employee at gunpoint.

The suspect made off with an unknown amount of money.

Bellingham Police arrived shortly after but could not find the suspect nearby. The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s with a gray hoodie and thin cloth mask.

Anyone who sees the suspect is urged to call 911 immediately.

