Bellingham police searching for couple wanted for attempted 1st degree murder

Bellingham Police are asking for your help to find 18-year-old Treyvonne K. Walker and 20-year-old Irene N. Rosas. Both are wanted for Attempted Murder in the 1st Degree following a drive-by shooting on Sunday.

Detectives say they should be considered armed and dangerous.

The victim told police Rosas was driving and Walker was in the passenger seat when the two chased him and tried to block his vehicle before firing multiple gunshots at his car, hitting him in the forearm. This happened Nov. 8 on Electric Ave. near Birch Street.

The victim drove to the hospital where he told officers he recognized both of the suspects. Both are now wanted for Attempted Murder in the 1st Degree.

Detectives say they were in a dark sedan when they committed a drive-by shooting on Sunday.

Call 911 if you spot them. You can contact police here:

Phone Tips: 360-778-8611

Email Tips: www.cob.org/tips

Or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS. If your tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, you will be paid a cash reward of up to $1,000 but the tip has to go through Crime Stoppers.