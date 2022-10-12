Bellingham Police looking for missing man with dementia

article

The Bellingham Police Department (BPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a man with dementia who went missing Tuesday night.

According to the BPD, 73-year-old Charles Scott went missing after going on a walk on Mahogany Ave. at around 8:00 p.m.

Authorities say he suffers from dementia, is weak and frail.

He was last seen wearing a maroon t-shirt, blue jeans, black slip-on shoes and a gray fedora hat.

Scott does not own a car or a cell phone.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story.