Bellingham Police investigating drive-by shooting Saturday morning

article

Bellingham Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Authorities say the shooting happened at 1:44 a.m. near Railroad Avenue and Chestnut Street. No one was injured, but bullets hit several parked cars and the window of a Bank of America.

Two suspect cars include a light-colored SUV and darker-colored sedan.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bellingham Police (360) 778-8611 or submit a tip online.

RELATED: Trial date set for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer for encounter involving Black newspaper carrier

READ MORE: Violent night: Seattle police investigating 5 shootings; 2 seriously hurt

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: