Bellingham police: Group of burglars targeting homes of business owners

The Bellingham Police Department is warning business owners of Asian descent after about a dozen home break-ins, since December, seem to be targeting their community specifically.

Lieutenant Claudia Murphy is helping spread the message, "to target their private homes is just a travesty," she said.

She says a crew is targeting homes near greenbelts and trails, an easy way to keep eyes on when the home is alone and the ideal escape route.

It's a trend FOX 13 has been following closely and tracking from Issaquah to Redmond, Bellevue and now Bellingham.

"It's very specific and that's just awful any which way you look at it," Murphy said. "A burglary of your home is awful, anyway, there's an intrusion it makes you feel unsafe."

Their homes are ransacked while they’re working between 6 and 9 p.m. The thieves reported make of with priceless family heirlooms, jewelry and their hard-earned money.

"This is not a crew that just comes in and cold hits a house," Murphy said.