Bellingham boardwalk temporarily closed amid death investigation

Police have closed a stretch of Bellingham’s popular boardwalk to investigate a body found nearby.

Bellingham Police announced Taylor Dock would be closed for several hours while they investigated, starting just before 11 a.m. Sunday.

No further information is available, including the identity of the body or how they died.

It is not yet known if this is a homicide investigation.

This is a developing story.