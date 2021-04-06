Bellevue stands against racial biases with 'Hate Has No Home Here' campaign

The city of Bellevue is taking a stand against hate and bias with its diverse community in a new campaign.

Community members are offering free signs and stickers that say, "Hate Has No Home Here" in multiple languages for residents and businesses to display their support.

The campaign is part of the city’s response to a recent national spike in hate crimes against Asian and Pacific Islander communities.

"We want to plaster the city with signs and let our Asian American and Pacific Islander neighbors know that they are loved and that they belong," said Bellevue resident Heather Kelley.

According to Bellevue Police, there have been 28 hate crimes and bias incidents in Bellevue from January 2020 to February 2021. Four of them were against Asian Americans.

"It’s heartbreaking to see the fear and the deep scars that this causes to people," said Bellevue Mayor Lynne Robinson.

Robinson is urging residents and businesses to use the signs and stickers as a public way to stand against hate, and hopes more cities in the country will launch similar campaigns.

"It’s really an affirmation of our community values, that everybody is safe, everyone has a sense of belonging," said Robinson.

Kelley adds, "I recognize that a sign is not going to solve the problem of hate, but sometimes I think a public display of affection is called for."

You can pick up a free sign or sticker at the Bellevue downtown library (1111 110th Ave NE, Bellevue) through Saturday during business hours.

If you are a victim of or witness to a hate crime, report it to police.

