Bellevue school district, teachers' union reach agreement for in-person learning

The Bellevue School District and the educators' union have reached an agreement on dates for returning to in-person learning for the remainder of the school year.

Students in grades 6-12 will start their return to in-person learning on April 8 or 9.

These students will have two or three half-day, in-person learning days. Wednesdays will alternate in person for two groups-- A and B-- that students will be assigned into.

The elementary school schedules for hybrid students will continue as they currently are in the two-hour day, half-day schedule through the remainder of the school year.

Students in grades 3, 4 and 5 will continue with their in-person transitions as determined by each elementary school. All elementary grades are scheduled to be in person by Monday, April 5.

The district and union had been going back and forth for months in trying to reach an agreement on bringing students back into classrooms.

All schools will be closed for spring break from April 12 to April 16, and all students will transition to a hybrid learning model starting April 26.

This comes after Gov. Jay Inslee signed an executive order requiring all Washington school districts to provide some form of in-person learning.

"We have been working hard to make sure our buildings are ready for this return. Air flow, ventilation, personal protective equipment (PPE), and contact tracing procedures are in place. In addition, we have worked hard to get our educators access to vaccines. We stand together, on behalf of our students, ready to ensure the BSD community has a successful end to the 2020-21 school year," the district and union said in a joint statement.

More information will be shared by the district later this week.

