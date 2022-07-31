Bellevue Police seek missing woman, last seen Sunday morning

article

Bellevue Police need help finding a woman who went missing Sunday morning.

According to authorities, Melissa Katzenberger was last seen around 11:15 a.m. at the Fred Meyer near 148th Ave NE and NE 20th St. She left the area and did not return home.

Katzenberger is described as 41 years old, standing 5’2" with brown hair and bangs. She was last seen wearing a pink romper and black ‘Ugg-style’ boots.

Anyone with information on Katzenberger’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.